DPM Nidhi objects to CJ impeachment motion, resigns

KATHMANDU: In a dramatic turn of events, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi on Sunday has resigned from the Cabinet objecting to the impeachment motion that lawmakers of his party Nepali Congress and Prime Minister’s party CPN Maoist Centre registered against Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Sunday.

In his two-sentence resignation, Nidhi, however, has not mentioned anything about the impeachment motion.

He has expressed his readiness to support and remain active, as in the past, in favour of the constitution amendment and election.

The impeachment motion was filed against Chief Justice, saying she had interfered with the government’s executive role, including in the appointment of Inspector General of Nepal Police.

DPM Nidhi had been at discontent with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal over the protocol after Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Kamal Thapa was inducted in the Cabinet as third DPM.

Nidhi had started staying away from the Cabinet meeting after Dahal acknowledged Thapa as the second man in the coalition government.

Also, it was widely reported that Nidhi wanted to appoint DIG Nawaraj Silwal the IGP, but Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba exerted pressure on him and the government to appoint Jaya Bahadur Chand the Nepali Police chief.

Chand’s appointment was revoked by the Cabinet. Later, the government appointed Prakash Aryal the IGP.

– By Keshav P. Koirala for THT

