Billing machine installed in 3500 plus taxis

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology has expedited the job of billing machine installation in the meter taxis in the Capital city.

The Bureau has taken the provision to fix the billing machine in the taxis from the beginning of 2017.

Spokesperson of the Bureau Romi Manandhar said that efforts are ongoing to complete the assigned job by mid-August.

“The Bureau has installed 3,500 computerised printer machines in the taxis till Friday. The officials are installing machines in up to 100 taxis per day,” she added. It is said that installation of the billing machine costs from Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000.

Currently, 8,500 taxis are in operation in the Capital city.

According to the Bureau, the officials and traffic police personnel are carrying out surprise monitoring to see whether the taxis are installing the billing machines.

– RSS, TKP

