Billionaire Chaudhary’s youngest son ties knot amidst big, fat function in Rajasthan

KATHMANDU: Nepali billionaire businessman and industrialist Binod Chaudhary’s youngest son Varun Chaudhary has tied his nuptial knot with Anushree Tongya, daughter of Indian Jeweller Rajkumar Tonya on Friday evening in Udaipur, Rajasthan in India.

An Indian news agency IANS reported that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, ace fashion designer JJ Valaya, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali were among the prominent personalities who attended the wedding of Varun and Anushree.

The wedding, which took place at Jag Mandir in Rajasthan continuing from Friday night to Saturday morning, saw a bevy of celebrities mixing with the royals of Rajasthan, dressed in their best.

Clad in a simple black suit, Salman attended the venue just for a few minutes with a dozen of bodyguards and police officials protecting him from the guests who were clearly the star’s huge fans.

The actor was able to just meet and greet the bride and groom, who were yet to go through the whole marriage ceremony.

The other attendees included superstar Rajnikanth’s wife and film producer-playback singer Latha, former President of Bangladesh Hussain Muhammad Ershad, Filipino politician Ferdinand Marcos, President and CEO of Forbes Michael S. Perlis, Indian politicians like Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

Among the Nepali invitees, former chairman of Non-Residential Nepali Association (NRNA) Jiba Lamichhane attended the marriage ceremony. Lamichhane posted a photo on his twitter and congratulated the bride and groom.

According to the IANS, the high-profile wedding had guests ferried from ports of top hotels in boats designed like the Kashmiri shikaaras to the venue.

Tinted red, the venue for the wedding which is mostly an island, was decked up in the best of flowers, drapes with well-organized seating arrangements for all present.

While the grandeur was enough to keep the guests gawking as they entered, the food options were a cherry on the top.

From celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia herself whipping up bites of vegetarian heaven to the beautifully arranged fruit station, the food offered had something for everyone no matter how small or how big an eater the guests were.

The venue was split into two as the Jaimala took place on one side while the pheras happened on the other. The mandap (where the pheras or rounds take place) was majestic in gold with an amphitheatre like setting around it where the guests could witness the matrimonial rituals.

Devotional singer Prem Khushwaha played the live music at the wedding.

– REPUBLICA

