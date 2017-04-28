3 killed, 11 injured in Thulibheri jeep plunge

RUKUM: Three people were killed while 11 others sustained injuries in a jeep accident in the district on Friday.

The deceased are Kum Bahadur Basnet, 28, Dhan Raj Oli of Sakla, Jajarkot and a 11-month-old toddler of Chaurjhari Municipality-8, District Police Office, Jajarkot told Republica Online.

The accident took place when the jeep skidded off the hilly road and plunged into the Thulibheri River near Pipalchaur this afternoon.

The ill-fated jeep, Ga 1 Ja 206, was heading to Chisapani carrying passengers from Chhepare of Athbiskot Municipality.

According to police, 18 people were traveling in the jeep. The jeep driver is at large.

Police said they are investing the cause behind the accident.

The injured are being taken to Jajarkot District Hospital.

– By Ganesh BK for REPUBLICA

Related news