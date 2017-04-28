Pedestrians to be fined up to Rs 1,000 if caught violating traffic rules

KATHMANDU: Metropolitan Police Traffic Division has launched a two-week-long traffic awareness program in the capital effective from Friday, targeting the pedestrians.

The awareness program was inaugurated in the capital today to reduce the possible unpleasant road accidents and maintain the traffic system.

According to SP Lokendra Bahadur Malla, spokesperson of the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD), the public awareness programs will be conducted in coordination with media, Samudayik Sewa Kendra and schools for two weeks. Similarly, traffic police will also remain active in making the pedestrians aware about the traffic rules during the two-week-long period.

The pedestrians will be taught to use zebra-crossing and overhead bridges while crossing roads, reminding them of possible accidents that might take place if the traffic rules were violated.

If the pedestrians are caught violating traffic rules even after the orientation program, they will be penalized with a fine of Rs 200 to maximum Rs 1,000, depending on the case as per the traffic rules, SP Malla told Republica Online.

MTPD has launched this public awareness program about traffic rules two weeks after the Kathmandu valley was declared No-horn zone.

– REPUBLICA

Related news