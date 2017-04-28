Woman beaten in captivity by husband, in-laws over dowry

SIRAHA: A 22-year-old was tortured in captivity for three days by her husband and in-laws over dowry dispute in Golbazaar, Siraha, before she was rescued by neighbours on Tuesday.

Police on Thursday said the woman, Priynka Yadav, was hospitalised with several injuries and bruises in her body.

Police Inspector Rajendra Upadhyay said Priyanka’s father-in-law, Harinarayan, who was arrested after the incident, was freed on a condition that he submits his son, Durga, to the authorities.

Durga is on the run since the incident came to light on Tuesday.

Priyanka, who is undergoing treatment at Bhumija Hospital, said on Thursday that her husband and his parents locked her in a room on April 22 and started beating her senseless for not bringing sufficient dowry.

She claimed that her husband’s family had started tormenting her over dowry issue from the first day of her marriage four years ago.

She added that her parents had offered Rs 400,000 cash, a motorcycle and eight tolas of gold as dowry, but her husband and the in-laws were still not satisfied.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

