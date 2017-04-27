SNP halts construction of hotel in Labuche

SOLUKHUMBU: At a time when the flow of the tourist is increasing in the Khumbu region of the district, the Sagarmatha National Park (SNP) has halted the construction of a hotel in Labuche of the region since one year.

An agreement was made to lease the land of the national park to the private firm to operate the hotel and the national park will collect the annual revenue. However, the SNP halted the project since one year citing that the construction company Bishal Constructions did not conduct Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).

The proprietor of the Bishal Construction Dinesh Lama said that giving the reason of EIA, the national park halted the construction of the hotel since one year though the contract was made to complete the hotel within a year and to operate from mid- July last year.

“During the contract, there was not any clause of the EIA. But after the new chief of the national park took the office, he ordered to stop the work”, said Lama.

Meanwhile, the warden of the national park, Ganesh Panta said that the construction will be resumed only after the EIA.

“We have already informed the stakeholders to resume the construction only after the EIA”, said Panta.

– By Radha Dhungana for REPUBLICA

Related news