Prez approves deployment of army in local polls

KATHMANDU: President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has approved the recommendation to deploy the Nepal Army (NA) for the security of the upcoming local polls.

In a statement issued by Deputy Spokesperson of the Office of the President, Prahlad Prasad Pudasaini, the President has approved the deployment of the NA as per the article 66(2) of the Constitution of Nepal, 2015 on the basis of the recommendations made by the Security Council on March 9, the Council of Ministers on April 11 and the letter from the Prime Minister on the same day.

According to the Local Level Election Security Act, 2016, it has been mentioned that the Nepal Army could be deployed to hold the local level election in free and fair environment following the approval from the President. With the approval, the NA will remain in the third ring of the security circle.

– REPUBLICA

