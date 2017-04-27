Sal leaves-clad youths stage rally for daura suruwal as nat’l costume

KATHMANDU: Shraddhawan Nepal and Rastriya Posak Samrakshan Mahaabhiyan have jointly organized a rally demanding Nepali topi and daura suruwal as the national costume.

As many as 11 Nepali youths wrapping their waists down to thighs with sal leaves took part in the rally that started from Malighar and reached Naya Baneshwar in a symbolic pressure on the government to this effect.

Shouting slogans, ‘We will not remain as Nepalis if Nepal does not exist,’ demonstrators strongly demanded that daura suruwal be declared as the Nepali uniform at a time when the Nepali cultures and nationality are being attacked from various sides.

















– By Prabin Koirala for REPUBLICA

Related news