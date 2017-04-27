Maoist Center Chitwan recommends PM daughter for mayor post

CHITWAN: CPN (Maoist Center) Chitwan District Committee formally recommended only name of Renu Dahal, the daughter of Prime Minister and Party’s Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, for candidacy for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

According to Yam Bahadur Pariyar, the district coordinator of the party, the district committee meeting on Wednesday took the decision and recommended only name of Dahal for candidacy for mayor post.

Pariyar said that the committee is yet to recommend names for the post of deputy mayor in Bharatpur Metropolitan City. “Only her name was forwarded by the lower committees and the district committee endorsed only her name. She is now almost certain to contest for the post in upcoming local level election,” said Pariyar.

PM Dahal and his family members are registered at ward number 4 of the municipality in the voters list. Though Renu Dahal was less active in party’s local politics, the local committees recommended her for the mayor post. Since the announcement of the elections’ date, Renu Dahal has been actively participating in local meetings and gatherings of the party.

According to Pariyar, the district committee is to shortlist probable candidates for all the seven local units in the district by Thursday evening.

– By Ramesh Kumar Paudel for REPUBLICA

Related news