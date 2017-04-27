Ilam visited by 62,000 tourists in this fiscal year

ILAM: As many as 62,000 tourists have entered the Ilam district as of April 13 in the current fiscal year.

According to Kolbung-based Tourism information Centre, the inflow of tourists this year 2016/17 is four-fold higher than that of last fiscal year.

Gagan Ghimire of the Centre shared that the district saw nominal number of tourists last year due to the effects of earthquake and Madhes-based agitation.

Among the tourists, 90 per cent are domestic and 10 per cent are foreigners. It is noted that 40 per cent of the tourists come here for sightseeing.

– RSS, THT

