Missing Taiwanese couple found: man alive, woman dead

DHADING: A Taiwanese couple was found 47 days after they went missing while trekking at Rubi Valley in Dhading district.

A rescue team found missing Tiwanese Liang Sheng-yu alive, and his girlfriend Liu Chen-chun dead. They were stuck in a snow-covered area and rescued from a cave.

Liang has been admitted to Intensive Care Unit at Grande International Hospital, Dhapasi, Kathmandu.

The dead and alive Tiwanese were rescued at around 11: 45 am on Wednesday and brought to Grande Hospital by a helicopter in the afternoon.

It has been learnt that the couple had stayed at a home-stay in Lawadung of Tipling for three days till March 8, 2017, before heading for trekking on their own without any guide.

They were last seen at Pangsang of Rasuwa on March 9 and were using the trail leading to Langtang region from Rubi valley.

Various parts of the district had witnessed heavy snowfall the same day when the couple went missing.

It has been learnt that the couple had fallen from the Tyangrobhir following the snowfall while they were trying to descend to the Somdang Valley via Pangsang pass.

Fifteen days after the couple went missing, their family members had contacted Kathmandu-based Asian Trekking Pvt. Ltd seeking support to trace the couple’s probable route, said Managing Director of Asian Trekking Dawa Steven Sherpa.

The woman’s mother and the man’s father had also arrived in Nepal to search for them.The man’s father had also chartered a chopper to search for the missing couple.

The trekking agency had deployed four guides to search for the missing couple.

The guides with the help of local Nepali Congress Tipling President Dawa Thapa had found them from the Somdang Valley.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news