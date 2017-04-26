Shuklaphanta Swamp deer to be translocated to Chitwan and Bardia

KANCHANPUR: As many as 35 swamp deer would be translocated to the Chitwan National Park and Bardiya National Park from Shuklaphanta National Park of Kanchanpur district.

At least 25 swamp deer, including 20 female and five male would be translocated to Chitwan and five male and as many as female to Bardiya.

Chief conservation officer at the Shuklaphanta National Park, Bed Kumar Dhakal said the two swamp deer had been transferred to Chitwan in the first phase and other would be sent in the near future.

Similarly, three female and two male swamp deer were also translocated to Bardia last year, he said.

The Ministry of Forests and Soil Conservation had decided three years back to translocate the swamp deer from Shuklaphanta to Chitwan National Park and Bardiya National Park.

– RSS, THT

