Nepali woman kidnapped, gang-raped in Haryana

KATHMANDU: A Nepali woman has been kidnapped and gang-raped in Jind district of Haryana.

20 years old woman was living with her husband in the district. On April 17, she left her husband home to visit her home in Nepal after having arguments with her husband. She took the lift from three unknown people on the way who kidnapped her after a short while and raped her in the field.

She registered FIR in the local police on April 19 only. Police have arrested three people who are suspected to be involved in the case.

Local hospital gave a report that she has become a victim of sexual assault in the medical report. Police are doing further investigation.

Recently, many Nepali women living in different parts on India have been experiencing series of sexual violence and harassment. This is one of the latest incidents that have raised the question of social security of Nepali women residing in India.

– REPUBLICA

