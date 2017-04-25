SC orders govt to halt action against DIG Silwal

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court of Nepal on Tuesday issued an interim order, directing the government not to initiate any action against DIG Nawaraj Silwal until the adjudication of the writ petition filed by him in opposition to the appointment of Prakash Aryal as Inspector General of Police.

In response to a supplementary writ petition filed by DIG Silwal, a division bench of Justices Jagadish Sharma Paudel, Ishwar Khatiwada and Tej Bahadur KC ordered that any action taken by any agency of the government in a manner to influence the court proceedings and the March 21 verdict could not be deemed ‘appropriate and acceptable’ when the April 12 writ petition against the appointment of Aryal as top cop is sub judice.

The SC has issued a show cause notice to the government over the appointment.

“Therefore, this order is hereby issued that the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers shall not initiate any action, including ‘so-called investigation’, suspension and filing of charge, against DIG Silwal under Rule (41(1) of the Supreme Court Regulations,1994 until the final hearing on the writ petition scheduled for May 2,” read an excerpt of the order.

The government had launched an investigation into the alleged involved of DIG Silwal in forging the performance appraisal files of DIGs he submitted to the apex court to claim the post of the top cop.

– THT ONLINE

