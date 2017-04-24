Supreme Court orders DIG Silwal’s immediate release

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court has ordered the Nepal Police headquarters to immediately release Deputy Inspector General Nawaraj Silwal.

DIG Silwal was taken in custody by a team deployed from the Nepal Police headquarters earlier today.

A single bench of Chief Justice Sushila Karki issued a show cause notice to eight defendants, including the government and Nepal Police, over Silwal’s detention, and issued the order for his release after conducting a hearing on a habeas corpus writ petition that claimed Silwal was illegally detained by the Nepal Police.

Advocate Purna Prasad Rajbanshi had moved the apex court on behalf of Silwal seeking his release.

Also, the apex court has asked the defendants to be present before it along with Silwal.

