BANKE: Three children of a single family died when a fire broke out at Kudawa in Dudawa village council of Banke district on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as local Mansuram Murawa’s son Pawan Murawa, 6, and daughters Radha Murawa, 8, and Soni Murawa, 10, according to police Inspector Bir Bahadur Thapa of the District Police Office, Banke.

Police said that six houses and two sheds were destroyed in the blaze.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

