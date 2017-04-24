Police detain DIG Silwal to record statement on document tempering

KATHMANDU: Nepal Police has detained DIG Nawarj Silwal its control and taken to Nepal Police headquarters to record his statement.

The government has recently directed Nepal Police to investigate on DIG Silwal for tempering the classified government documents.

DIG Silwal has filed writ petition at the Supreme Court after the government decided to promote Prakash Aryal to the post of IGP. Silwal has claimed that the government tempered the performance evaluation document of DIGs and gave more numbers to Aryal to promote him. However, the government has been saying that the Silwal tempered the classified government document and presented it to the court.

Silwal was given a chance to meet his lawyer Shambhu Thapa before he was taken to Nepal Police headquarters.

Nepal Police had formed a investigation committee led by a DIG after the government directed the police headquarters to probe the document tempering. According to Nepal Police Spokesperson Sarbendra Khanal, Silwal is asked to attend at headquarters and record his statement on the issue.

– By KP Dhungana for REPUBLICA

