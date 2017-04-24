Sherpa climber injured in Everest avalanche, rescued

KATHMANDU: At least a Sherpa climber was injured when a block of ice hit him in the treacherous icefall section on Mt Everest early Monday morning.

Furba Rita Sherpa, a climbing guide, suffered multiple injuries after an ice serac released near Camp I hitting a group of Sherpa climbers who were carrying loads to Camp II at around 2:30 am, according to Chhewang Sherpa, Managing Director of Arun Treks.

According to Lakpa Norbu Sherpa, Base Camp Manager for the Himalayan Rescue Association, the injured was immediately rescued by fellow climbers and rushed him down to the base camp.

“Manang Air chopper airlifted Sherpa to Kathmandu at around 6:00 am after providing him with a preliminary treatment at the Everest ER clinic at base camp,” he told THT Online over phone.

A huge block of ice struck Sherpa when nearly 20 mountain guides were heading towards Camp I, according to Arun Treks.

“Sherpa is now undergoing treatment at Grande international Hospital and he is out of danger,” Sherpa said. Sherpa’s left hand is fractured and he has suffered multiple injuries on his head and wrist.

The world climbers have already started making rotations in the higher camps after affixing a route to Camp IV from base camp. Nearly 500 climbers along with their support staff will be attempting to climb different peaks including Mt Everest in the Khumbu region in the spring season.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

