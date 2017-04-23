Health Ministry seeks clarification from Manipal Hospital

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health has asked for a clarification with Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital for failing to provide medical treatment to the injured of Muktinath-accident.

The Ministry has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the hospital to provide the reason for its actions.

Likewise, the Health Ministry has also formed a 3-member probe team under Medical Service Division Chief Dr Bhola Ram Shrestha.

Division Deputy Secretary Ram Krishna Lamichhane, talking to the Post, said, “We have asked the hospital to clarify why they did not administer medical treatment to the injured and why shouldn’t the ministry cancel the hospital’s license.”

Deputy Secretary Lamichhane said that the committee has reached Pokhara to probe into the matter. “If found guilty the license of the doctor and the hospital would be scrapped,” said Lamichhane.

Lamichhane further said that the probe is being done as the hospital failed to comply with Article 35 (1) of the constitution that states “Every citizen shall have the right to free basic health services from the State, and no one shall be deprived of emergency health services.”

