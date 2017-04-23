Nepal Telecom announces cheap internet data offer

KATHMANDU: Nepal Telecom has announced various cheap internet data packages valid for certain days depending upon the volume of internet data.

Customers are required to dial *1415# to subscribe these packages.

It has categorized its cheap price offers into five groups-Night Time Pack(10 pm-6am), All Time Pack, Night Voice Pack, Day Night Data Pack and Facebook Data Pack.

Night Time Pack includes four options-500 MB, Rs 45, valid for 7 days, 1200 MB, Rs 90, valid for 15 days, 3072 MB, Rs. 200, valid for 30 days and 6656, Rs. 300, valid for 30 days.

The options under All Time Pack valid for 30 days: 400 MB, Rs. 100, 850 MB, Rs 200 and 1500 MB , Rs 300

The option under Night Voice Pack(10 pm-6am) valid for 7 days: 250 minutes for Rs 25

The options under Day Night Data Pack: 100 MB, Rs 100, 6 am-6 pm and 500 MB, Rs 100, 10 pm -6 am

The option under Facebook Data Pack: 100 MB for Rs 22.60.

– REPUBLICA

