Woman Everester Lhakpa Sherpa eyes eighth ascent from Tibet

KATHMANDU: A record holder woman climber from Nepal left for Tibet on Saturday to climb the world’s highest peak for the eighth time.

Before leaving for Tibet, 44-year-old Lhakpa Sherpa said she wants to “show that Nepali women have the courage and endurance to perform their best despite all their hardships.” She will begin her expedition next month from the north side.

Born in Makalu VDC of Sankhuwasabha, the mother of three scaled Mt Everest from Tibet side for the seventh time in the last season. No other woman in the world has scaled the peak so many times till date.

Mingma Gelu Sherpa, Managing Director at Seven Summit Adventure, said, “Lhakpa wants to break her own record by climbing Mt Everest for eighth time this season.”

She had scaled Mt Everest eight months after the birth of her first daughter and while she was two months pregnant with her second child.

Without having any formal training on mountain climbing, Lhakpa, who grew up with 11 siblings, first climbed Mt Everest from Nepal side in 2000.

“I have a goal to climb Mt Everest 10 times,” a former Seven-Eleven store worker, who had ended her 12 years of marriage with Romanian-American climber George Dijmarescu two years ago, added.

According to Mingma, Lhakpa now lives in suburban Connecticut in USA with her three children.

“At least 29 climbers including Sherpas have headed for Tibet for Mt Everest expedition,” he informed.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THt

Related news