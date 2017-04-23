15 injured airlifted from Mustang, Manipal provides no treatment

POKHARA: As many as 15 people who were critically injured in pilgrims’ bus accident near Kagbeni of Mustang district have been airlifted to Pokhara for treatment.

The injured were directly taken to Manipal Hospital but it failed to provide them with treatment due to doctors’ strike. Subsequently, the injured were sent to other hospitals in Pokhara.

Nine of them are admitted to Fishtail Hospital, four in Gandaki Medical College, and one each in Metro City Hospital and Phewa City Hospital.

Among the casualties, three died on the spot and two breathed their last later, according to police.

The bus was heading to the district headquarters Jomsom from the holy Muktinath Temple when it fell some 50 metres down the road in Bahragaun Muktikshetra Rural Municipality-4 after the noon.

A total of 30 people were rescued alive and sent to the Mustang District Hospital for treatment. From there, a Nepal Army helicopter flew the critically injured to Pokhara for further treatment.

Those killed have been identified as 55-year-old Leela Khadka of Imadol, Mahalaxmi-2, Bhaktapur; Sita Timilsina of Mahalaxmi-8, Bhaktapur; 55-year-old Bhola Adhikari of KMC-35, Kathmandu; 45-year-old Purushottam Dhakal of KMC-32, Kathmandu; and 70-year-old Kanti Khadka of KMC-3, Kathmandu.

It is said that the driver lost control of the bus on the slopey road, leading to the fatal accident.

– By Bharat Koirala for THT

