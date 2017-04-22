Jomsom bus accident: death toll reaches five

POKHARA: The death toll has cimbed to five as a passenger bus met with an accident at Kagbeni in the district on Saturday.

The accident took place as the ill-fated bus, Na 5 Kha 6067, heading to Jomsom carrying pilgrims from Muktinath met with an accident at Kagbeni, said DSP Hariharnath Yogi.

It is believed that the brake failure is the cause behind the accident.

Two women and three men are among those killed, according to police. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The victims are said to be from Bhaktapur who reserved the bus to visit the holy shrine.

The bodies have been kept at Jomsom District Hospital. The rescue team is preparing to airlift the injured 12 people by helicopter of Nepal Army to Pokhara for teh further treatment. The accident site is 23 km far from Jomsom.

– By Santosh Pokharel for REPUBLICA

