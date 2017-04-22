8 looters electrocuted in Caracas amid Venezuela protests

CARACAS: Eight looters have been electrocuted to death during a rampage in Caracas, as large-scale violent protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro continue, a firefighter said on Friday.

The accident occurred when a group of looters broke into a bakery in the working class neighbourhood of El Valle, according a firefighter who asked not be identified.

The public prosecutor’s office said it was investigating 11 deaths in El Valle, adding that “some” victims had died from being electrocuted.

Nine other people have been killed in violence associated with a wave of anti-Government demonstrations in the past three weeks, in which protesters have clashed with security forces in melees lasting well into the night that culminated in the “mother of all marches” on Wednesday.

Protesters accuse Mr Maduro of trying to create a dictatorship.

Dozens of businesses in the area showed signs of looting, ranging from empty shelves to broken windows and twisted metal entrance gates.

It was not immediately possible to confirm details of the incident with hospital or other officials.

The Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for details. Security forces patrolled much of Caracas on Friday, including El Valle.

Mr Maduro’s Government is so far resisting calls for change, as opposition leaders draw support from a public angered by the country’s collapsing economy.

Ruling Socialist Party leaders describe the protesters as hoodlums who are damaging public property and disrupting public order to overthrow the Government with the support of ideological adversaries in Washington.

Vice-President Tareck El Aissami said the country faced what he called an “unconventional war” led by opposition groups working in concert with criminal gangs.

– REUTERS

