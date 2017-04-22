Raute suffering from burn injuries finally lands in hospital

KATHMANDU: After rigorous persuasion, a Raute family with traditional mindset finally agreed to seek medical intervention for one of its injured members.

Kapil Shahi, a Raute youth who was battling with burn injuries since a year, has been admitted to Kathmandu-based Trauma Center.

Kapil had sustained serious burn injuries while he was sitting by a fire last winter. He was admitted to the Trauma Center Thursday on the initiative of Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun’s son Dipesh Pun; Lok Dahal, general secretary of Non-Residential Nepalese (NRN) Association, Belgium; and Raute Uthan Pratisthan.

Kapil’s arms, back and stomach have been severely burnt by the fire and his condition is critical, according to the doctors involved in his treatment.

Dr Luke Baker, engineers Raf Verheyen and Miguel van Hoof of Belgium have also provided financial support to the victim.

Even in the 21st century, Raute community still has strong faith in traditional healing and Shamanism. They don’t like going to hospitals for treatment and rely on herbs instead of medicines.

Kapil has been brought to Kathmandu with his three relatives. Kapil is the eldest son of Raute Bir Bahadur Shahi who has also come to Kathmandu for the treatment of his son.

In lack of timely treatment, Kapil’s wounds are getting worse and the infection has been spreading unabated. He has been bed-ridden since the last few months. A team led by Dr Luke had reached Bindrasaini, Dailekh – a stronghold of Raute to take a stock of Kapil’s condition. Upon examining Kapil, Dr Luke tried to persuade his parents to take him to the hospital as his condition was quite serious. Finally, the doctor was successful in convincing Kapil’s parents to take him to hospital as his treatment was not possible in the village.

A team led by Dr Piyush Dahal has been treating Kapil at the Trauma Center. According to Apar Lamichhane, another doctor involved in Kapil’s treatment, the condition of the patient is very critical. He further informed that the patient will have to undergo surgery as well.

There are many Rautes who are struggling with various diseases and problems in lack of treatment and awareness. It has been more than a year that the daughter of Raute Chief Ein Bahadur Shahi has been bed-ridden.

Satya Devi Adhikari, chairperson of Raute Uthan Pratisthan, said that more Raute members will be encouraged to take medication and visit hospitals if Kapil returns home after successful treatment.

Currently, around 152 Rautes are living in Bindrasaini of Dailekh.

– REPUBLICA

Related news