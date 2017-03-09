Nepali killed as Indian border security personnel open fire

KATHMANDU: A Nepali man was killed when the Indian border security personnel opened fire in Kargildanda area of Punarbas in Kanchanpur district, near the Nepal-India border, on Thursday afternoon.

An official at the Tribhuvanbasti Area Police Office in the district told THT Online over phone that the victim is Govinda Gautam of Punarbas-8.

Chief District Officer Manohar Prasad Khanal informed that local Nepalis had resorted to a demonstration since 12 pm today after Indian authorities objected to the construction of a culvert in the locality claiming that was the no man’s land.*

Seriously injured in the shooting, Gautam had breathed his last while being rushed to the Seti Zonal Hospital in Dhangadhi of the neighbouring Kailali district.

“The incident was sad,” he said, “Our team is going to the site for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, locals intensified protests after the death of their neighbour.

They also held a demonstration outside the hospital premises in Dhangadhi.

A large number of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel have been mobilised in both the sites to prevent any untoward incident.

– THT ONLINE

