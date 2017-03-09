Fire line under way at Chitwan National Park

CHITWAN: With the onset of summer, Chitwan National Park has started constructing a fire line as a precautionary measure.

A fire line, which is a strip of land cleared to arrest the spread of fire, keeps the people at a distance and helps animals to flee to safety in case of emergency. The CNP has begun work by clearing the grass in the park surroundings.

Assistant Conservation Officer at CNP, Nurendra Aryal, said the fire line would be spread around 250 kilometers across the CNP area. Aryal said there would be no need to build the fire line if there were streams. The CNP has been constructing a fire line every year in the beginning of summer.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Related news