UDMF cadres smash Chief Election Commissioner’s house

RAJBIRAJ: On account of Saptari incident that left three killed in police firing on Monday, cadres of the protesting United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) today smashed the house of Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhi Prasad Yadav.

Despite tightened security, the protesters pelted stones at the house of Yadav and smashed window panes at Rajbiraj-9, police said. They also chanted slogans against Yadav.

The contact office of President of Legislature-Parliament Women, Children, Senior Citizens and Social Welfare Committee Ranju Kumari Jha was also vandalised at Rajbiraj-9.

The District Election Office and a school named Little Flower were also vandalised, police said.

– RSS

