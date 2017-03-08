UDMF hands over 5-point memo to PM, serves 7-day ultimatum

KATHMANDU: With an ultimatum to meet their demands in seven days, the United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) leaders on Wednesday morning handed over a five-point memorandum to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

PM Dahal had invited the Madhesi parties for talks in the wake of Monday’s fatal police firing in Saptari. Four persons, who allegedly took part in the protest called by UDMF against CPN-UML’s programme, were killed or fatally injured.

In the memorandum, the UDMF demanded withdrawal of local elections announced for May 14, review of the Constitution amendment bill, action against those responsible for the Saptari incident, declaration of the deceased as martyrs and compensation to the bereaved families, the PM’s Secretariat said in a statement.

The UDMF also demanded to keep the local level structure within the provincial jurisdiction and implementation of the three-point agreement reached during the formation of the incumbent government.

In response, Dahal assured the UDMF leaders of holding discussion over their demands with the ruling and the opposition parties and taking decision accordingly.

A meeting of Federal Democratic Alliance, of which UDMF parties are also constituents, had decided to serve the seven-day ultimatum to the government to revoke decision regarding local polls among other issues.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Cabinet, called for 2 pm, is expected to take decision to address demands related to the Saptari incident.

It is said that the Cabinet, scheduled for yesterday evening, was put off for today as Prime Minister Dahal wanted to meet the UDMF leaders prior to making any decision.

– THT ONLINE

