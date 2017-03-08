Businessmen and UDMF cadres clash in Birgunj

PARSA: The leaders and cadres of the United Democratic Madhesi Front and the businessmen clashed at Ghantaghar Chowk in Birgunj today.

The business community retaliated after the UDMF leaders and cadres physically assaulted them in course of enforcing the market closure.

The traders assembled and retaliated against the protesters after the protesters beat up a retail shopkeeper at Mina Bazar in Birgunj while enforcing the shutdown.

Ghantaghar area is tensed due to the clash between the business community and the agitators.

Prem Babu Patel, the Rastriya Madhes Samajwadi Party’s Parsa district president, has received minor injuries in the clash.

The local administration has mobilized a large number of security personnel in the area to stop the clash between the businessmen and the protesters.

The shops, markets, industries, financial institutions, educational institutions and transport remain closed in Birgunj today on the second day of the two-day Madhes shutdown called by the UDMF in protest against the killing of its four cadres in Saptari on Monday. The UDMF cadres were killed in clashes with the security forces.

The long and short route buses and vehicles operating to and from Birgunj to various destinations of the country have stayed off the road, causing inconvenience to people.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

