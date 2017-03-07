Tourists flock to Chunpahara Cliff in Tanahun for rock climbing

DAMAULI: As many as 14,000 tourists, both domestic and international, have climbed the Chunpahara Cliff located at Bimalnagar of Bandipur Municipality in Tanahun ever since it was opened a decade ago.

According to Chunpahara Rock Climbing Committee Chairperson Lal Kumar Shrestha, tourist guides Padam Ghale, Sunar Gurung, Prem Gurung and Shree Maharjan had opened the route in memory of late Iman Singh Gurung.

There are as many as 27 routes for rock climbing in the region.

The area has been developed as a rock climbing training spot and adventurous trekking site. As many

as 170 Nepal Police personnel from Bardaghat of Nawalparasi completed their commando training from the same spot just two days ago.

The committee said a large number of domestic as well as international tourists that have a knack for adventure sports visit the place for rock climbing every day.

Besides rock climbing, jumble climbing, canoeing and rappelling, among other sports, are gaining popularity in the area of late.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

