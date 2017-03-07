UDMF’s strike cripples life in Tarai region

RAJBIRAJ/BIRGUNJ: A two-day strike called by the cadres of the United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) has crippled daily life in the Tarai districts on Tuesday.

UDMF cadres have hit streets since early morning, protesting the fatal police firing in Saptari outside the venue of CPN-UML’s programme venue yesterday.

The UDMF claimed four casualties while the government said only three people were killed after police opened fired at protesters who tried to disrupt the UML’s function.

The protesters have gathered at major junctions and obstructed the road, burning tyres.

Major marketplaces at Bhardaha, Kanchanpur, Rupani and Kalyanpur of Saptari district have remained close.

Factories, industries and educational institutes in the district did not open today, the Rastriya Samachar Samiti reported.

The UDMF has demanded that those killed in the clash yesterday be declared martyrs and compensation be provided to the bereaved families.

Similarly, the UDMF cadres have been staging protests by burning tyres at various parts of the Birgunj in Parsa district.

Ghantaghar Chok, Aadarshanagar, Chapkaiya, Murli, Ramgadhwa, Powerhouse Chok, Naya Buspark areas of the city are tense since this morning due to the protest.

Scores of police personnel have been deployed in Birgunj.

– By Byas Shankhar Upadhyaya & Ram Sarraf for THT

