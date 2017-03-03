China, Nepal exchange certificate for handover of Araniko Highway Maintenance Project

KATHMANDU: China and Nepal exchanged delivery and acceptance certificate for handover of the China-aided Project of Araniko Highway Long-term Opening Maintenance Project.

Dhana Bahadur Tamang, the secretary at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong signed the certificate of handing over the project on Friday in the presence of Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Ramesh Lekhak.

The Government of Nepal expressed its appreciation to the Government of China for the assistance and its continued support for the socio-economic development of Nepal. Nepal thanked China for the emergency relief assistance after the earthquake of April 2015 as well as for providing assistance for long-term opening maintenance of five sections of Araniko Highway.

– REPUBLICA

