12-year-old helpless orphan gets a new home

BAJURA: New Children’s Home, a non-government organisation of Hattigauda, Kathmandu, has vowed to manage all kinds of necessary financial and other logistic support for 12-year old orphan Asha Miya of Kotila, Bajura, until she pursues higher education.

The Himalayan Times had published a news article about the helpless girl from the Muslim community, who was deprived of her school education on its February 25 edition. “We would like to extend support for the girl, who lost both her parents to HIV AIDS,” said Bikram Dhungana, chairperson of the organisation.

She had been taking shelter with her 70-year-old grandfather Gambhir Miya. “Her study has been adversely affected due to financial crunch, while her 18-year-old brother Narumuhammad has been living at his maternal uncle’s house after dropping his studies in grade seven.

Following the news in this daily, Chief District Officer Devendra Lamichhane and Woman Development Officer Kamala Shahi had reached their locality to interrogate about the girl’s situation.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

