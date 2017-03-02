Strong wind blows away quake victims’ tents, electricity disrupted

CHARIKOT: Normal life in Dolakha district has been affected due to a sudden storm on Thursday.

Earthquake-victims who have been still living in temporary shelters in lack of proper accommodation are marred by the storm as the strong wind blew away their tents, DSP Rabin Karki informed.

The storm also uprooted electricity polls and damaged transmission lines in various parts of the district, disrupting power supply throughout the day.

In Charikot, the district headquarters of Dolakha, there were several reports of closure of market places after the strong wind blew away hoarding boards and made the environment all dusty.

Even the roof of Area Police Office, Chaude, was blown away by the wind.

Although, there were no injuries, but the earthquake survivors were forced to look for alternative residences, adding woes to their already existing earthquake trauma.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

