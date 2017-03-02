2 arrested on charge of cheating woman misusing Facebook

CHITWAN: People are lately found being cheated due to misuse of various social sites including Facebook.

A local of Ratnanagar Municipality-18, Sauraha in the district, Bimala Neupane has been cheated by conmen misusing the social site and lost Rs 4.7 million during past eight months.

Police here have recently arrested two persons involved in cheating her. According to Chitwan police chief, SP Deepak Thapa, the arrested are Kalpana Poudel, 26, of Lwang VDC-4 of Kaski and her husband Indra Prasad Poudel, 27.

The victim Neupane was frequently requested to deposit the amount to the account of various people. According to police, Neupane was called to deposit the amount for receiving a lottery stating that five million rupees should be deposited in the account to claim the lottery of one million dollars. Victim, Neupane had deposited the amount in the given account in six installments.

– RSS

