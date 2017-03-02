Can’t pass Constitution amendment bill, concedes PM

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has conceded that the Constitution amendment bill tabled in the Parliament would not get passed under the present circumstances.

The PM stated so while meeting the officials of Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) at his residence in Baluwatar on Thursday, the PM’s Secretariat informed.

Recalling his meeting with the ruling coalition members yesterday, the PM said, “The parties have made it clear that they would vote against the Constitution amendment bill.”

Though his party also had some disagreements when the Constitution was promulgated, the PM said it could not stay away from supporting the Constitution as it would mean that the 1990 Constitution would be reinstated.

PM Dahal said he was in favour of sticking to the new Constitution for development, arguing that it gives more rights and privileges to the citizens in comparison to the constitutions before.

He, however, assured the ethnic leaders that the Constitution and local bodies under it would promote rights of indigenous communities.

NEFIN had requested the PM to forge political consensus before the local level elections.

