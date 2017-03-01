India names Manjeev Singh Puri as new envoy to Nepal

KATHMANDU: India has named Manjeev Singh Puri as its new ambassador to Nepal. Puri is currently Indian ambassador to Belgium.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae is returning to Delhi today completing his tenure.

Sources say that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday wrote to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) seeking agreemo to appoint him.

Puri, who joined Indian Foreign Service in 1982, has already served as Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations.

However, officials at Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and MoFA denied to make any comment on it.

– REPUBLICA

