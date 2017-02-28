American tourist injured in paragliding accident at Bandipur

DAMAULI: An American tourist was seriously injured in a paragliding accident at Bandipur Municipality-3 in Tanahun district of western Nepal on Tuesday.

Hugh Donald (66) fractured his right leg in the incident, said Sub-Inspector Ram Bahadur KC at the Area Police Office, Bandipur.

The incident took place in course of landing at Simaltar near Bhumarse after flying from Gurungche hill of Bandipur.

KC said that the injured US national has been airlifted to Grande Hospital of Kathmandu after primary treatment at Bandipur Hospital.

– RSS, THT

