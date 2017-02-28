Rabindra Mishra leaving BBC to enter politics

KATHMANDU: Journalist Rabindra Mishra, who is also known for philanthropic activities, announced on Tuesday that he would open a new political party to promote system, transparency, integrity and meritocracy in the nation.

The BBC Nepali Service Head issued a press statement today to reveal that he was giving up his journalistic career to leap into politics.

“A group of committed people had for long been involved in ideological and strategic deliberations in this regard. This group has now gained the confidence to translate their work into action,” he said, “Therefore, I have resigned from the position of the Head of the BBC Nepali Service to take up the mantle of this effort.”

It is believed that some former bureaucrats, intellectuals and journalists are also on board with Mishra.

Details about the new party — including its name, strategy and other leaders — are yet to be revealed. Mishra said the party, which would embrace “Welfare Democracy and Liberal Welfare Economy” as its ideologies, would make public the organisational structure and other relevant information about the party very soon.

While jumping on the bandwagon of politics, Mishra, who used to give a hard time to politicians while interviewing them, is apparently trying to tap the youth who are frustrated with the existing political parties and their leadership.

“It is our conviction that Nepalis living inside and outside of Nepal who are frustrated by the decades of selfish, extractive, pretentious and non-transparent politics but believe that Nepal could still be rescued, will support us if we can lay a strong foundation of cultured politics. Our goal is to create a common platform to bring together honest and capable Nepalis from all walks of life for the sake of clean politics to transform Nepal.”

“We want to make an ardent appeal to those who are not politically affiliated, to those who are politically affiliated but believe that the country cannot progress with the existing group of parties, and to those working for the positive transformation of the society by being affiliated to different social organisations to come forward and utilise our platform for the peaceful, graceful, patriotic and development-focused political uprising,” Mishra said.

– THT ONLINE

Related news