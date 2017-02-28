Snowfall in Humla after three months

HUMLA: Humla, a mountainous district in the mid-western Nepal, has witnessed continuous snowfall since last night, for the first time in past three months.

The district headquarters Simikot has experienced chilly weather with the plummeting mercury level following the snowfall.

People of the northern part are facing difficulties visiting the district headquarters as the trails are blocked by the snow.

However, the people of the southern part of the district are elated as they hope that snowfall in right time will benefit their crops.

– RSS, THT

Related news