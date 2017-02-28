PM thanks Indian envoy Rae for “effective and balanced” role

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal applauded the outgoing Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae saying that his term here had been “effective and balanced”.

PM Dahal said so while Rae paid a farewell call on him in Baluwatar, Kathmandu on Tuesday, the last day of his diplomatic assignment in Kathmandu.

According to Dahal, there was speedy implementation of India-assisted development projects in Nepal, effective performance of mutual monitoring mechanisms and high level visits between the two countries during the term of Rae.

The PM believed that the mutual relations between Nepal and India would elevate further in the upcoming days too.

During the meeting, Rae had thanked the government and people of Nepal for their constructive support during his office.

Officials of the PM’s Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present at the meeting.

– THT ONLINE

Related news