Bomb goes off in Gorkha campus premises

KATHMANDU: A bomb has exploded at Dravya Shah Multiple Campus in Gorkha-8 on Monday morning.

The bomb went off at around 11 am today, police said. Locals said a youth came and planted the bomb in the campus premises.

Large numbers of security personnel have been deployed in the campus after the explosion. Student unions were registering their candidates for the Free Student Union election when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, CPN (Maoist Center) affiliated ANNIFSU-R has padlocked the campus over registration row. Election committee Coordinator Yadu Adhikari said the election process cannot go ahead until the padlocking was opened.

The FSU election is scheduled at the campus on March 1.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

