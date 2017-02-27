2 aftershocks hit Ramechhap today, tremors felt in Kathmandu Valley

KATHMANDU: The National Seismological Centre (NSC) on Monday morning recorded two significant aftershocks of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake of local magnitudes 4.6 and 4.7 in Ramechhap district.

The first aftershock of the day, of magnitude 4.6, was recorded at 9:22 am and while the latter was recorded at 10:06 am today.

The quakes were also felt in parts of the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the NSC, the epicentre of the earlier earthquake lied near Salu with coordinates 27.36 °N and 86.12 °E while that of the latter lied near Swanra in the district with coordinates 27.38 °N and 86.13 °E.

Reports made public by the NSC state that the number of significant aftershocks of the Gorkha earthquake recorded till date has reached 478, including two recorded today.

– THT ONLINE

