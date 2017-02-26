Newari girls participate in mass Bel Bibaha

BHAKTAPUR: Dozens of girls took part in a mass “ihi” or “bael bibaha” ceremony — a coming-of-age ritual practised by Newar community, at Chandeswari temple, Chasukhel -8 Bhaktapur.

The two-day ceremony, usually held several times a year, sees pre-adolescent “marry” the Hindu deity, Vishnu, symbolised by the local “bael” (wood apple) fruit.

Normally Newar girls marry thrice in their life as first marriage with Bael fruit, second with sun and third with human.

The rituals include keeping of the ‘Saapakhwa’, a paper depicting god, in the bride’s head throught out the ceremony and it should not fall down followed by tying of Gwokaa, a yellow thread, around the neck.

Likewise, Red color known as ‘Alah’ is put on the foot of bride.

On the final day of the ceremony, the bride’s father takes responsibility of bael fruit, which is kept in clay pot and taken home.

Photos by: Milan Adhikari

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news