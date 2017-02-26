Prince Joachim of Denmark in Gorkha

KATHMANDU: Prince Joachim of Denmark visited Gorkha on Sunday. Prince Joachim is in Nepal to observe the works done by Care Nepal in Gorkha after the devastating earthquake of April 25, 2015.

Prince Joachim arrived in Nepal on Friday and reached Gorkha via road on Sunday. In Gorkha, he visited community farm in Khoplang, which is run by a local woman group. He also monitored the Health Post building in Gankhu village.

According to Madhav Dhakal, chief of Care Nepal in Gorkha, Prince Joachim will stay in Nepal for 10 days. He is spending Sunday night in tourist destination Bandipur. Prince Joachim is scheduled to visit Pokhara on Monday.







– By Narahari Sapkota for REPUBLICA

Related news