One Belt One Road International Platform team calls on PM

Sunday, February 26th, 2017 | Posted by

One Belt One Road International Platform delegation with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the latter’s residence in Baluwatar, on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Photo Courtesy: PM’s Secretariat

KATHMANDU:  A delegation of the One Belt One Road International Platform today called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the latter’s residence in Baluwatar, on Sunday.

PM Dahal thanked the delegation for its initiative underlining the importance of the OBOR for Nepal’s development and prosperity, informed the PM’s Secretariat.

The 41-member delegation also stated that China always prioritised Nepal, among the South Asian countries, for its readiness to help Nepal in the development of physical infrastructures, energy, agriculture, tourism et cetera.

