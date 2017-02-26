One Belt One Road International Platform team calls on PM

KATHMANDU: A delegation of the One Belt One Road International Platform today called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the latter’s residence in Baluwatar, on Sunday.

PM Dahal thanked the delegation for its initiative underlining the importance of the OBOR for Nepal’s development and prosperity, informed the PM’s Secretariat.

The 41-member delegation also stated that China always prioritised Nepal, among the South Asian countries, for its readiness to help Nepal in the development of physical infrastructures, energy, agriculture, tourism et cetera.

– THT ONLINE

Related news