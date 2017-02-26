Miss Nepal Asmita to walk the ramp in Pokhara

KATHMANDU: Celebrities including Miss Nepal 2016 Asmi Shrestha, Miss Nepal Earth Roshani Khatri, Miss Nepal International 2014 Subheksha Khadka are all set to walk the ramp in Pokhara.

The celebrities will walk the ramp during a fashion show called the ‘Fashion Trends 2017’ to be organized by Fashion Designer Uttam Banepali.

Also accompanying them in the event will be actress Namrata Shrestha, Anchal Sharma, Mariska Pokharel, Rima Bishwakarma, Harshika Shrestha, Alisha Rai, Miss Purbanchal 2016 Kritika Giri, Front Runner Up Iksha Maden.

Similarly, Actress Manchin Shakya, Amita Shrestha, Amit Dhungana, Prajwal Giri, Pal Shah, Roshan, singer Sapan Shrestha will also be seen at the event. The Silver Entertainment is the organizer of the program.

The fashion show will include traditional gowns, lehenga, casual designs and formal suits, said Banepali.

