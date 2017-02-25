Rara area sees jump in real estate investment

MUGU: Shankar Khanal of Kathmandu purchased two ropanies of apple orchard for Rs4.2 million in the Rara region recently.

Similarly, Padam Neupane, also from Kathmandu, acquired four ropanies of land. Another tourism entrepreneur from Pokhara bought 12 ropanies, while Bhaktapur based Om Timilsena went ahead with 52 ropanies.

With a gradual rise in the number of domestic as well as foreign tourists, the Rara region has witnessed a significant jump in real estate investment. Especially, areas such as Talcha, Murma, Jhyari, Topla, MathiTum, Murma Top, and Maitu, among others, are attracting a significant number of investors.

Land prices range from Rs300,000 to Rs500,000 per ropani, according to Birkha Bahadur Rokaya of Murma village.

Most of the buyers, especially from Kathmandu, Pokhara, Nepaljung, Butwal and Biratnagar, are investing in the region considering its future prospects.

– By Raj Bahadur Shahi for TKP

Related news